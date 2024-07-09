The tease for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has only intensified since footage was shown at CinemaCon 2024, and now, we have a trailer.

Set 25–30 years after the original film, Paul Mescal stars as Lucius Verus, son of Empress Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), who ends up a prisoner of Rome. Pedro Pascal is enlisted as General Marcus Acacius, while Denzel Washington plays Macrinus, a wealthy weapons supplier who was once enslaved. A more than compelling consolation prize in return for Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix's absence.

The trailer has much of the same Roman gore as the 2000 original, showing an empire at war and a rage-filled Mescal fighting a rhino in the Colosseum. It also reveals that the film is set to arrive in November. Watch it below.