Montreal's Suoni Per Il Popolo festival has announced the lineup for its 25th edition.

Running from June 19 to 30, the festival will take place across three venues across the city, including La Sotterenea, Casa del Popolo and La Sala Rossa, where three events will take place each evening.

Artists that will be performing this year include Wolf Eyes, Raven Chacon, EarthBall, Tension Nurse, the Lavender Flu, Home Blitz, Garden of Love, Death Proof, Bladies, the Nausea, Mineo Kawasaki, Joane Hétu, Taxi Girls, Black Ox Orkestar, Father Broadway Mulan, Godmother Phoenix Sankofa, Joe Rainey, Anachnid, CHXMERAS, Lesbians on Ecstacy, Rough Spells, Sanam, Radwan Ghazi Moumneh and more.

The festival had previously detailed additional events that will occur ahead of and during the festival, including a free outdoor concert at Théâtre de Verdure in Park La Fontaine on June 14 and a three-day Sound Circuit event from June 20 to 22. Suoni Per Il Popolo will also be presenting an evening of ambient organ sounds on June 30 in collaboration with Les Vespérales on the last day of the festival.

Tickets, as well as the full schedule, are available now on Suoni Per Il Popolo's website.