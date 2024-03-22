Watch the First 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Trailer

The juice is loose! Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice has escaped the clutches of the afterlife in the first teaser trailer for Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, hitting theatres on September 6.

Naturally set to Harry Belafonte's "Day O (The Banana Boat Song)" from the first film, the trailer begins with the extended Deetz family back in the sleepy Connecticut town of Winter River for a funeral — presumably for patriarch Charles.

Set in the modern day with Lydia's (Winona Ryder) daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) in tow along with matriarch Delia (Catherine O'Hara), the family returns to the house formerly haunted by Keaton's whirling dervish of a ghoul.

Beetlejuice had been vanquished at the end of the first film, but when Ortega and Ryder's characters approach the attic containing his old stomping grounds, he makes his dramatic return.

The film's official synopsis reads:

After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Check out the first Beetlejuice Beetlejuice trailer below ahead of its release at the end of the summer.