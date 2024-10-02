While "the most wonderful time of the year" might usually be reserved for Christmas, it's safe to say that, in terms of the general consensus about favourite holidays, Halloween is also up there. Nothing feels more fitting, then, than the collision of the two beloved celebrations with Tim Burton's cult classic, Disney's The Nightmare Before Christmas — or the return of Toronto Symphony Orchestra's live-scored screening.

This October 18 and 19, you can experience the misadventures of Jack Skellington like never before as the TSO brings his bones to life by way of Danny Elfman's idiosyncratic score. Watch on the big screen while the Pumpkin King recruits three mischievous trick-or-treaters to kidnap Santa Claus in a misguided attempt to spread Christmas cheer, as Sarah Hicks conducts the 93-musician ensemble through every twist and turn of the plot.

Tickets for three performances (two evenings and one matinee) of The Nightmare Before Christmas are on sale now. Check out the trailer for the latest instalment in TSO's Films with Live Orchestra series below.