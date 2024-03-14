Watch Bill Skarsgård's 'The Crow' Seek Revenge for FKA twigs in First Trailer

Rupert Sanders's adaptation of The Crow is on the way, and, until further notice, we'll be watching its haunting first trailer on loop.

The film's arrival this summer will mark the first time the 1989 graphic novel has been remade since Alex Proyas sparked a series of adaptations from 1994 to 2005.

A jacked and tatted-up Bill Skarsgård stars as Eric Draven alongside FKA twigs, who plays his fiancé Shelly Webster. When the pair are (spoiler) killed, Eric is revived as a supernatural anti-hero with the power of a god, bent on taking gory revenge against Shelly's killers.

Sanders takes slight liberties with the original story, tweaking the cause of Shelly's murder from a housing dispute to silencing her after she witnesses a murder.

The trailer is set perfectly to Ozzy Osbourne's eerie verse on "Take What You Want": "I feel you crumble in my arms down to your heart of stone / You bled me dry just like the tears you never show."

Check out the trailer for The Crow below.