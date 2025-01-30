After a record-breaking opening week for Season 2 in December, Netflix has announced the third and final season of Squid Game, offering first-look images of the Korean thriller's conclusion. The final season will premiere on June 27.

Season 3 will pick up where the previous season left off, and will follow Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and the surviving players as they find their "decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games."

While Exclaim! didn't love Squid Game Season 2, the second instalment marked Netflix's biggest opening week for a series debut with 68 million views, breaking Wednesday's record of 50.1 million views in a week back in 2022.

The first season still holds the title of Netflix's most popular show ever at 2652.2 million views.

Check out the first look of Squid Game season three below.