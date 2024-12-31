Squid Game's second season has only been out for a few days, and the Korean horror series is already breaking records.

Netflix has announced that the show has earned 68 million views since debuting on December 26, smashing the previous first-week record for a series, which was held by Season 1 of Wednesday with 50.1 million views in a week in 2022.

Squid Game's performance has already landed Season 2 on Netflix's all-time list of the most successful non-English TV shows. As of this writing, it ranks seventh, just a hair behind Lupin's second series.

It's still got a ways to go if it's going to catch up to Squid Game's first season, which has 265.2 million views — making it Netflix's most popular show ever.