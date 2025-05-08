Just for Laughs has announced its return to Montreal for the festival's 2025 edition, and the full lineup is now available. Running from July 16 to 27, the festival will be taking over venues including the Quartier des Spectacles, the Place des Arts, Le Gesù, L'Olympia, Théâtre Saint-Denis, Espace Saint-Denis, MTELUS, Club Soda and Studio TD.

The program features a roster of renowned comics and rising stars, with Tom Segura, Russell Peters, Fortune Feimster, Michelle Buteau, Adam Ray, Kumail Nanjiani, Nina Conti, Nick Mohammed and Mae Martin among the many notable names.

In addition to the ticketed events, the festival will feature two free outdoor events at the Place des Festivals: Tom Segura: Come Together and Adam Ray Is Dr. Phil Live. Other special programs include the live tapings of Just for Laughs Galas and Roast Battle Canada, to air respectively on CBC and CTV Comedy Channel & Crave.

Tickets are now available for members, with the public sale beginning on May 12. Find more information about tickets and the full event schedule on Just for Laughs' website.