Anyone who watched teen dramas in the aughts is surely very familiar with Kristen Bell and Adam Brody — the former as the title star of Veronica Mars, and the latter as Seth Cohen on The O.C. It's almost like a piece of crossover fan-fic, then, that the two now have their own rom-com series.

Nobody Wants This stars Brody as a rabbi and Bell as an agnostic sex podcaster, who fall for one another in spite of their families' objections. Timothy Simons (Veep) and Justine Lupe (Succession) are in supporting roles. It looks cute! It was created by Erin Foster, who herself converted to Judaism upon her marriage.

Nobody Wants This?! If you watched The O.C. and Veronica Mars, you deifinitely want this. The trailer is below. The series premieres on September 26.