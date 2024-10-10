It seems as though some people did, in fact, want this! Nobody Wants This, the Netflix rom-com that recently brought aughts teen heartthrobs Kristen Bell and Adam Brody together (as an agnostic sex podcaster and a rabbi, respectively), has been renewed for a second season.

As Deadline reports, the series created and executive-produced by Erin Foster will see Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan (who both worked on HBO's Girls) come on board as additional executive producers and showrunners.

Since hitting the streamer on September 26, Nobody Wants This has had one of the strongest-ever launches for a Netflix original comedy series, having garnered 26.2 million views within the first 11 days of its release.