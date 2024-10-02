Twenty-four years after terrorizing children everywhere — including yours truly — with the CGI "Rock DJ" music video, Robbie Williams is back on his computer-generated bullshit for a high-budget biopic.

Instead of ripping his skin off, this time, the ex-Take That-member-turned-solo-pop-star will be portrayed by a fake monkey. The movie is called Better Man, and was directed by The Greatest Showman director because sure, why not.

Williams's fursona gets explained early into the film's trailer, as he narrates that he's always felt "less evolved." The rest of it shows him going apeshit on stage, in a car and screaming out his back door. Watch it below.

Apologize to your family for missing Christmas dinner now, because Better Man arrives in theatres December 25.