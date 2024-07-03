Neil Gaiman Accused of Sexual Assault by Two Women

Acclaimed author Neil Gaiman has been accused of sexual assault by two women who previously had consensual relationships with him.

According to a new report from British news outlet Tortoise Media, the allegations against Gaiman span two decades and involve young women who came into contact with Gaiman as a nanny to his child and as a fan of his writing, respectively.

The following article contains potentially triggering material relating to sexual assault and violence. If you believe you have experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct and are looking for support, consult the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime to find resources in your area.

A 23-year-old woman named Scarlett alleges that Gaiman sexually assaulted her within hours of their meeting in February 2022 in a bath at his New Zealand residence. Tortoise reports that Gaiman's account of the relationship is that they "only 'cuddled' and 'made out' in the bath and that he had established consent for this," which led to a three-week sexual relationship in which "they only ever engaged in consensual digital penetration."

Scarlett alleges that Gaiman "engaged in rough and degrading penetrative sexual acts with her" — a claim supported by Tortoise's viewing of "contemporaneous messages, notes," and recollections of Scarlett's friends the outlet spoke to.

The second woman, identified in the report as K, met Gaiman at a book signing in Sarasota, FL, in 2003 when she was 18 years old. Upon turning 20, she began a romantic relationship with Gaiman, who was then in his mid-40s. Per Tortoise, she claims she "submitted to rough and painful sex that 'she neither wanted nor enjoyed.'"

Tortoise Media reports that Gaiman "strongly denies any allegations of non-consensual sex with the women," adding that New Zealand police allegedly "did not take up his offer of assistance over one woman's complaint in 2022, which he says, reflects its lack of substance."

In response, New Zealand police said they had made a "number of attempts to speak to key people as part of this investigation and those efforts remain ongoing," adding that there are "a number of factors to take into consideration with this case, including location of all parties."

The outlet writes that Gaiman "believes K's allegations are motivated by her regret over their relationship and that Scarlett was suffering from a condition associated with false memories at the time of her relationship with him," noting that this claim is not supported by her medical records and medical history.

Gaiman, 63, was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine last year. An author of short fiction, novels, comic books and more, his original works, including The Sandman and American Gods, have been adapted for screen.