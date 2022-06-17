Comic
'Turning Red' Boy Band 4*Town Treated to Companion Manga
PUBLISHED Jun 17, 2022
Fictional '90s boy band 4*Town, the five-piece from Domee Shi's Toronto-set animated feature Turning Red, will be the subject of a forthcom...
Broken Social Scene Adapt 'You Forgot It in People' for New Graphic Novel
PUBLISHED Apr 21, 2022
Following some fellow bookish Canadian musicians, Broken Social Scene have announced plans for a new graphic novel inspired by one of their...
Keanu Reeves to Star in Netflix Adaptation of His Own Comic 'BRZRKR'
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2021
Keanu Reeves' comic series BRZRKR is being adapted for a feature film and anime series by Netflix. Reeves is on board to star in and produc...
DC Comics Get Ozzy Osbourne, Megadeth, Dream Theater for New Variant Covers
PUBLISHED Feb 1, 2021
Not unlike how their friends at Marvel brought a who's who of hip-hop artists to comic book covers, DC Comics has rounded up some of metal'...
The 'Bone' Comics Are Becoming a Netflix Series
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2019
After numerous attempts to bring the stories from book to screen this past decade, Jeff Smith's celebrated comic series Bone has finally fo...
The Central Canada Comic Con Is Shutting Down
PUBLISHED Sep 24, 2019
Ahead of what would have been its 25th year, the Central Canada Comic Con (a.k.a. C4) has announced it will be shutting down for good. Mic...
Private School's Deadly Duo
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Every school had them. The stuck-up girls that would put down everyone that walked by them in the hallways and muster up some snide remark...
Chris Ware
The Humblest Cartoonist on Earth
PUBLISHED Nov 17, 2016
Last October, CNN.com ran an interview with cartoonist Chris Ware. "[He] is so soft-spoken," the reporter noted, "that a tape recorder inch...