Last year, writer Neil Gaiman was accused of sexual assault by multiple women, and this month, more alleged details emerged in a Vulture investigation. Now, Gaiman's ex-wife Amanda Palmer has spoken out about the accusations.

Palmer made a post on Instagram yesterday (January 15), writing simply, "As there are ongoing custody and divorce proceedings, I am not able to offer public comment. Please understand that I am first and foremost a parent. I ask for privacy at this time."

In a separate statement to The Times of London, a representative of Palmer said, "While Ms Palmer is profoundly disturbed by the allegations that Mr Gaiman has abused several women, at this time her primary concern is, and must remain, the wellbeing of her son and therefore, to guard his privacy, she has no comment on these allegations."

Palmer herself isn't directly accused of assault, but she is implicated by Vulture's report: one person who spoke with the publication filed a police report in January 2023, and told police that Palmer would corroborate her account. Palmer, however, declined to speak with police.

Palmer and Gaiman married in 2011 and, according to Vulture's report, had an open relationship and sometimes shared sexual partners. They announced during the COVID lockdowns of 2020 that they were separated, and confirmed in 2022 that they were getting divorced.

Read Vulture's report here. Gaiman has published a blog post denying the allegations.