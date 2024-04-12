'Law & Order Toronto' Kills Galen Weston Jr. Stand-In to the Delight of Canadians

Ever since it first aired, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has been doing the most in dramatizing some of the city's lowest moments. Following last month's fictionalization of the Rob Ford crack fiasco, the show has now made it personal by killing off a grocery executive.

The episode, titled "Minnow and the Shark," aired last night (April 11), and the trailer insinuates a protester may have killed the totally-made-up CEO. Choice quotes include, "Times are tough, groceries are expensive, people get angry," and "Can't we just have bread?"

If this entire scenario sounds familiar to you, you're not the only one. People on the internet have pointed out the stark similarities between this episode and the scandals that have plagued Galen Weston Jr., president of Loblaw. At the very least, the hatred for the grocery monopoly is very apt.

Check out the trailer for the episode — and some Canadians' takes on it — below.