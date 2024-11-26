Hot Ones Québec: it exists! The French-language version of the spicy chicken wings show premiered back in October on the Quebec streaming service llico+, and now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he will appear in an upcoming episode airing December 12.

A TikTok teaser shows Trudeau arriving on set and taking on the wings of death. It appears that he made it all the way to the end, since he can briefly be seen doing the Last Dab (where contestants put a little extra hot sauce on the final wing).

For the uninitiated, Hot Ones Québec has the exact same concept as the famous American YouTube series, where a celebrity answers interview questions while eating 10 chicken wings of increasing spiciness. Of course, this version is in French and features Québécois guests, including director Xavier Dolan and pro wrestler Kevin Owens. It's hosted by Goon actor Marc-André Grondin — a bald dude with a beard who even looks like Sean Evans, host of the US original.

See the Trudeau teaser below.