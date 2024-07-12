Over a year on from James Hetfield joining the cast of dark western thriller The Thicket, we finally have our first look at the Metallica frontman in the film.

Arriving in theatres September 6 via Tubi Films, The Thicket saw Hetfield briefly abandon his birding hobby to shoot the film in Calgary last year.

New stills of the film shared by Tubi point to the Metallica frontman playing a sheriff opposite Peter Dinklage's bounty hunter Reginald Jones. You can find those below.

Adapted from Joe Lansdale's novel of the same name, the film is directed by Elliott Lester and finds bounty hunter Jones recruited to track down ruthless killer known as Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis). Joining him on his quest into the deadly "no-man'sland" known as the Thicket are grave-digging ex-slave and a street-smart sex worker.

It isn't the first time Hetfield has laid down law and order on the big screen, previously appearing as a police officer in 2019 Ted Bundy crime drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

The Thicket also stars Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Macon Blair, Ned Dennehy, Andrew Schulz and Arliss Howard.

Hetfield's filmography also includes American Dad!, Skylanders and a porn addiction documentary.

Metallica delivered new album 72 Seasons last year.