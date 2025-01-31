Here's What's Coming to Netflix Canada in February 2025

Including Bear Grylls's 'Celebrity Bear Hunt,' and new seasons of 'Love Is Blind' and 'Sweet Magnolias'

BY Allie GregoryPublished Jan 31, 2025

January, being the longest month of all time, has certainly lived up to its reputation in 2025. We're almost at its end, and will soon be ushering in the mercifully short month of February — and all its Netflix offerings.

It's a fittingly slim month, with the ceremonial first-of-the-month blockbusters looking a bit sad — we're leading with Dirty Grandpa and American Beauty — but at least Taxi Driver and Arrival still made the cut. We're also getting Royal Rumble: 2025, which will surely be stupid as hell, and a lone 14-year-old season of SpongeBob

Since Netflix has all but exhausted the live-action iteration of the Witcher IP, the streamer is set to debut the new anime version this month. Another original in Sweet Magnolias gets another season, while everyone's favourite morally dubious hate-watch Love Is Blind is also set to return. Further into the unscripted realm is Celebrity Bear Hunt, in which the bear (Bear Grylls) is the hunter. Apparently Mel B is in it!

Later in the month, we'll get Renfield and The Crow for those still in their goth era after Nosferatu. Or you can always go with 8 Mile or American Gangster if you weren't bullied for being emo in high school. 

Netflix will also once again be hosting film/TV awards, this time with the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airing live on February 23. 

If none of that floats your boat, there's also plenty to check out over at MUBI, Disney+, Paramount+ and more

Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2025:

February 1

Royal Rumble: 2025 
SAKAMOTO DAYS 
A Brother's Love
American Beauty
Arrival
Cafe De Flore
Dirty Grandpa
The Fabelmans
Mary Kills People: Seasons 1–3
The Porter: Season 1
Red Eye
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 8
Taxi Driver

February 2

Love Again

February 3

Bogotá: City of the Lost 
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

February 5

Celebrity Bear Hunt 
Envious: Season 2 
Kinda Pregnant 
Prison Cell 211 
Sintonia: Season 5

February 6

Apple Cider Vinegar 
The Åre Murders 
Cassandra 
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido- 
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

February 7

A Different World: Seasons 1–6
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan 
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 3
Minions
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4

February 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 10

Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down

February 11

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool 
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

February 12

American Gangster
Death Before the Wedding 
Honeymoon Crasher 
Renfield

February 13

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3 
Dog Days Out 
The Exchange: Season 2 
La Dolce Villa

February 14

The Crow (1994)
Dhoom Dhaam 
I Am Married...But! 
Love Forever 
Love Is Blind: Season 8 
Melo Movie 
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World 
Umjolo: There Is No Cure 
Valeria: Season 4

February 15

The Boss Baby
Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 10–15
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 17

Blue Beetle
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 11 
The Meg

February 18

Court of Gold 
Offline Love 
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode 
The Wolf of Wall Street

February 19

My Family

February 20

Zero Day

February 22

8 Mile
Apollo 13
Cowboys & Aliens
Runaway Jury
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards 
The Machine

February 25

Full Swing: Season 3 
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

February 26

Miss Italia Mustn't Die 
Polite Society
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

February 27

Demon City 
Running Point 
Toxic Town 
The Wrong Track

February 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis 
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Spoiler Alert
Squad 36 

FilmNewsTVNetflixNext on Streaming

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage