January, being the longest month of all time, has certainly lived up to its reputation in 2025. We're almost at its end, and will soon be ushering in the mercifully short month of February — and all its Netflix offerings.

It's a fittingly slim month, with the ceremonial first-of-the-month blockbusters looking a bit sad — we're leading with Dirty Grandpa and American Beauty — but at least Taxi Driver and Arrival still made the cut. We're also getting Royal Rumble: 2025, which will surely be stupid as hell, and a lone 14-year-old season of SpongeBob.

Since Netflix has all but exhausted the live-action iteration of the Witcher IP, the streamer is set to debut the new anime version this month. Another original in Sweet Magnolias gets another season, while everyone's favourite morally dubious hate-watch Love Is Blind is also set to return. Further into the unscripted realm is Celebrity Bear Hunt, in which the bear (Bear Grylls) is the hunter. Apparently Mel B is in it!

Later in the month, we'll get Renfield and The Crow for those still in their goth era after Nosferatu. Or you can always go with 8 Mile or American Gangster if you weren't bullied for being emo in high school.

Netflix will also once again be hosting film/TV awards, this time with the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airing live on February 23.

If none of that floats your boat, there's also plenty to check out over at MUBI, Disney+, Paramount+ and more.

Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2025:

February 1

Royal Rumble: 2025

SAKAMOTO DAYS

A Brother's Love

American Beauty

Arrival

Cafe De Flore

Dirty Grandpa

The Fabelmans

Mary Kills People: Seasons 1–3

The Porter: Season 1

Red Eye

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 8

Taxi Driver

February 2

Love Again

February 3

Bogotá: City of the Lost

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

February 5

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Envious: Season 2

Kinda Pregnant

Prison Cell 211

Sintonia: Season 5

February 6

Apple Cider Vinegar

The Åre Murders

Cassandra

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4

February 7

A Different World: Seasons 1–6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Despicable Me 3

Minions

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4

February 8

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 10

Aftermath

American Pickers: Season 16

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood

Surviving Black Hawk Down

February 11

Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool

Peninsula

Train to Busan

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep

February 12

American Gangster

Death Before the Wedding

Honeymoon Crasher

Renfield

February 13

Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3

Dog Days Out

The Exchange: Season 2

La Dolce Villa

February 14

The Crow (1994)

Dhoom Dhaam

I Am Married...But!

Love Forever

Love Is Blind: Season 8

Melo Movie

The Most Beautiful Girl in the World

Umjolo: There Is No Cure

Valeria: Season 4

February 15

The Boss Baby

Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 10–15

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 17

Blue Beetle

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 11

The Meg

February 18

Court of Gold

Offline Love

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode

The Wolf of Wall Street

February 19

My Family

February 20

Zero Day

February 22

8 Mile

Apollo 13

Cowboys & Aliens

Runaway Jury

SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)

February 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The Machine

February 25

Full Swing: Season 3

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

February 26

Miss Italia Mustn't Die

Polite Society

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

February 27

Demon City

Running Point

Toxic Town

The Wrong Track

February 28

Aitana: Metamorphosis

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Spoiler Alert

Squad 36