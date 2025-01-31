January, being the longest month of all time, has certainly lived up to its reputation in 2025. We're almost at its end, and will soon be ushering in the mercifully short month of February — and all its Netflix offerings.
It's a fittingly slim month, with the ceremonial first-of-the-month blockbusters looking a bit sad — we're leading with Dirty Grandpa and American Beauty — but at least Taxi Driver and Arrival still made the cut. We're also getting Royal Rumble: 2025, which will surely be stupid as hell, and a lone 14-year-old season of SpongeBob.
Since Netflix has all but exhausted the live-action iteration of the Witcher IP, the streamer is set to debut the new anime version this month. Another original in Sweet Magnolias gets another season, while everyone's favourite morally dubious hate-watch Love Is Blind is also set to return. Further into the unscripted realm is Celebrity Bear Hunt, in which the bear (Bear Grylls) is the hunter. Apparently Mel B is in it!
Later in the month, we'll get Renfield and The Crow for those still in their goth era after Nosferatu. Or you can always go with 8 Mile or American Gangster if you weren't bullied for being emo in high school.
Netflix will also once again be hosting film/TV awards, this time with the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards airing live on February 23.
If none of that floats your boat, there's also plenty to check out over at MUBI, Disney+, Paramount+ and more.
Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2025:
February 1
Royal Rumble: 2025
SAKAMOTO DAYS
A Brother's Love
American Beauty
Arrival
Cafe De Flore
Dirty Grandpa
The Fabelmans
Mary Kills People: Seasons 1–3
The Porter: Season 1
Red Eye
SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 8
Taxi Driver
February 2
Love Again
February 3
Bogotá: City of the Lost
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
February 5
Celebrity Bear Hunt
Envious: Season 2
Kinda Pregnant
Prison Cell 211
Sintonia: Season 5
February 6
Apple Cider Vinegar
The Åre Murders
Cassandra
Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido-
Supreme Models: Limited Series
Sweet Magnolias: Season 4
February 7
A Different World: Seasons 1–6
The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Despicable Me 3
Minions
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4
February 8
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)
February 10
Aftermath
American Pickers: Season 16
Rambo (2008)
Rambo: Last Blood
Surviving Black Hawk Down
February 11
Felipe Esparza: Raging Fool
Peninsula
Train to Busan
The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep
February 12
American Gangster
Death Before the Wedding
Honeymoon Crasher
Renfield
February 13
Cobra Kai: Season 6: Part 3
Dog Days Out
The Exchange: Season 2
La Dolce Villa
February 14
The Crow (1994)
Dhoom Dhaam
I Am Married...But!
Love Forever
Love Is Blind: Season 8
Melo Movie
The Most Beautiful Girl in the World
Umjolo: There Is No Cure
Valeria: Season 4
February 15
The Boss Baby
Murdoch Mysteries: Seasons 10–15
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)
February 17
Blue Beetle
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 11
The Meg
February 18
Court of Gold
Offline Love
Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode
The Wolf of Wall Street
February 19
My Family
February 20
Zero Day
February 22
8 Mile
Apollo 13
Cowboys & Aliens
Runaway Jury
SAKAMOTO DAYS (new episode)
February 23
The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
The Machine
February 25
Full Swing: Season 3
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
February 26
Miss Italia Mustn't Die
Polite Society
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
February 27
Demon City
Running Point
Toxic Town
The Wrong Track
February 28
Aitana: Metamorphosis
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Spoiler Alert
Squad 36