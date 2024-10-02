It's now October, which means it's absolutely imperative that you find your preferred position on the couch and stay there as winter rolls in. To aid you in that noble pursuit, we've taken the liberty of once again compiling everything that's coming to CBC Gem this month.

Starting today (October 2), you can enjoy four new episodes of CBC Music Live at Massey Hall, featuring performances by Leif Vollebekk, JJ Wilde and Broken Social Scene, plus highlights from this year's Polaris Music Prize gala.

If you're looking to get existential, hit up German documentary Eternal You, also arriving on October 2. Directed by Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck, the film explores the world of startups that specialize in "digital doppelgangers," letting deceased loved ones live on as digital replicas.

If you're looking for slightly lighter fare (just kidding), there's always Jennifer Kent's modern horror classic The Babadook, arriving October 4 just in time to get you in the Halloween spirit.

Arriving October 23, the Brent Hodge-directed Harder Better Faster Stronger sees misinformation expert Timothy Caulfield investigate the world of toxic male wellness culture, while October 30 sees the arrival of No Way to Die, a documentary from Marc de Guerre tackling Canada's MAID law and the people who choose to die.

Find all that and more on CBC Gem in the month ahead. If that wasn't enough, you can also check out the new arrivals on Prime Video, the National Film Board of Canada, Netflix, Disney+ and more.

October 2

Escape to the Country, S31

CBC Music Live at Massey Hall

The Swap

Eternal You

October 4

The Babadook

Vigil, S1

October 9

The Loneliest Race

The Choice 2024

October 11

Catastrophe, S1

Joan

Possessor

October 16

An Unfinished Journey

October 18

Austin

The Righteous

October 20

Gisele's Mashup Adventures, S2

October 23

Harder Better Faster Stronger

So You Want to Be a Muslim?

October 25

Catastrophe, S2

D.I. Ray, S2

It's Not Funny Anymore: Vice to Proud Boys

It Follows

October 30

No Way to Die