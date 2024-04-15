Finally, Megan Fox Has Weighed In on Chelsea Blackwell's 'Love Is Blind' Comments

Netflix's Love Is Blind made a huge comeback after some lacklustre couples with the super picante Season 6, whose reunion episode aired just last month. We're talking secret girlfriends, girl-on-girl betrayals, accusations of thrush mouth and a lot more — but it all started with contestant Chelsea Blackwell's controversial comparison of herself to actor Megan Fox.

For the uninitiated, Blackwell was dating two men in the pods: Jimmy Presnell and Trevor Sova. Presnell was on the fence about Blackwell while he entertained single mom Jessica Vestal — that is, until Blackwell sorta-kinda suggested she looks like Megan Fox. That comment set Presnell up to do a 180 on Vestal, and he ended up proposing to Blackwell in the pods, beating Sova out by a hair.

Upon the reveal, Presnell's disappointment with her appearance was palpable, and the couple didn't end up making it to the altar (although that could be attributed to any number of fights the pair had during their short-lived cohabitation).

Now, after much online discourse during the season's month-long runtime and the time following, Fox has finally weighed in.

Speaking with E! News at Coachella Saturday (April 13), Fox shared, "I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied."

She continued, "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox.'"

Hope that puts that to bed. Congrats to Chelsea on the validation!

Check out the interview below. The Love Is Blind talk starts around the three-minute mark.