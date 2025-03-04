A sequel to Jennifer's Body could be on the horizon, according to Amanda Seyfried. The actress, who played the mild-mannered Needy Lesnicki in the 2009 horror-comedy, teased the potential follow-up during a TIFF red carpet event for her recent film Seven Veils.

When a fan asked about a possible sequel, Seyfried responded with playful enthusiasm: "I think we're making another one." She swiftly clarified her statement, adding, "I didn't confirm it… I said, 'I think.'" But she left little room for doubt when she dramatically winked at the camera and said, "We're working on it. We're working on it."

Jennifer's Body, written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody and directed by Karyn Kusama, was released to a lukewarm reception in 2009, both critically and commercially, but the film has garnered a cult following over time, celebrated for its campy blend of horror, dark humor and the complex, often homoerotic, bond between Seyfried's Needy and Megan Fox's titular Jennifer.

Cody has also shown continued interest in revisiting the Jennifer's Body universe. In a 2024 interview with Bloody Disgusting, she shared, "YES! I wanna do a sequel," adding, "I am not done with Jennifer's Body."

With both Seyfried and Cody on board — and Fox's raving about the flick in a 2021 Washington Post interview — queer cinephiles everywhere may finally get to sink their teeth into the long-awaited sequel.



