Fear Street's summer 2021 trilogy was one of the most fun horror events in recent memories, and director Leigh Janiak at the time hinted that there were "whispers in the air" about another film in the series. Sure enough, Netflix has just announced Fear Street: Prom Queen.

The fourth film in the franchise will be out May 23. It's directed by Matt Palmer, who wrote the script alongside Donald Mcleary based on the book series by R.L. Stine. The cast includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, Lily Taylor and Katherine Waterson.

An official synopsis reads, "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next instalment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

Janiak, who directed the first three Fear Street movies, doesn't seem to be involved this time around. Watch a date-revealing teaser for Prom Queen below.