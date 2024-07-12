Despite facing the death of star Angus Cloud and swirling rumours of creator Sam Levinson's toxic on-set behaviour and interpersonal issues with cast members, Euphoria Season 3 is apparently going ahead next year.

"I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January," Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans."

Back when it was renewed in 2022, Season 3 was scheduled to air sometime in 2024. Since then, we've seen not only the death of Cloud, but also Barbie Ferreira's exit amid rumours regarding bad blood between the actor and the showrunner.

In addition to internal issues, audiences — and even the longstanding Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program — have complained about the teen drama's "glamorization" of drugs and sex.

In the time between seasons, stars Zendaya, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schaffer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others have been busy with their burgeoning careers.