Despite multiple cast members dropping out and the death of Angus Cloud, Season 3 of Euphoria is supposedly still happening and on track to arrive sometime in 2026, with production currently underway in Los Angeles. With that news from HBO today comes the additional announcement that Rosalía will be joining the cast.

"If there's anything that excites me as much as creating a good melody or writing a great lyric, it's becoming a better performer every day," Rosalía said in a statement shared on Instagram. "Euphoria has been my favourite series over the last few years and I couldn't be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much and contributing my 'granito de arena' to bring Sam [Levinson's] vision to reality to make magic. I can't wait to share what we're doing!!! Besitos, Rosi."

She'll join returning cast members Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Coleman Domingo, and Rosalía's own ex-girlfriend, Hunter Schafer. Also joining the cast are Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch, NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison and more.

In addition to Barbie Ferreira and Storm Reid, who previously announced their exits, Nika King, Algee Smith and Dominic Fike will also not be returning. Javon "Wanna" Walton also won't be back because (spoiler) his character is dead.