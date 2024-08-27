In June, a new Elton John documentary titled Elton John: Never Too Late was announced as one of the first titles set to premiere worldwide at Gala screenings as part of this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Disney+ has now added that the doc will be streaming starting December 13, following a limited theatrical run in November.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, the film takes us back in time nearly two years to when John played his final North American concert at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. As per Never Too Late's official logline, the documentary follows the superstar "as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey."

It continues, "As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time to recount the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today."

John officially completed his extremely long-winded Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last July — an occasion honoured by Coldplay, who recently displaced him as title-holder for the highest-grossing rock tour of all time — and has since confirmed that he is now retired from touring. Next month, the memoir Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life on Tour will also provide a behind-the-scenes look at his days on the road.