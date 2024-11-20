Martha Stewart's life has been chronicled in the new Netflix documentary Martha, directed by R.J. Cutler — but Stewart isn't too happy with the film, and she has specifically taken exception with the score by Canadian sax man Colin Stetson.

She spoke with The New York Times for an article published on October 30, complaining that there wasn't enough rap in the film. "I said to R.J., 'An essential part of the film is that you play rap music,'" Stewart said. "Dr. Dre will probably score it, or [Snoop Dogg] or Fredwreck. I said, 'I want that music.' And then he gets some lousy classical score in there, which has nothing to do with me."

That "lousy classical score" was created by Stetson — the Canadian experimental saxophonist who has previously created some extremely creepy scores for films like Hereditary and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Stewart's take is admittedly not quite as wacky as it initially seems, since Stetson's Martha score really is fairly straight-up classical music, as it's filled with jaunty strings rather than the composer's signature spiralling sax meditations. Hear the Martha score below.

Meanwhile, Stereogum reports that some people are claiming Martha Stewart was standing in the front row at a recent Godspeed You! Black Emperor show, although this is unverified. It sounds fake, but you never know with her!



