If you're a Simpsons fan wanting to break away from the comfort episodes you cycle through, Disney+ has some good news for you. The streaming platform is launching a 24/7 live Simpsons channel for those of us petrified by choice.

The channel will be available to all premium subscribers, and will cycle through 767 of the show's episodes from Seasons 1–35 in chronological order [via Screen Crush]. That's almost 300 hours from your favourite dysfunctional family — though probably only about 100 of those hours are any good. The channel's content will also be refreshed monthly.

If you're choosy with your Simpsons or if you're not a premium subscriber of Disney+, don't worry: they still have every episode available to stream as per usual.