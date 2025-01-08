Cineplex's Tuesday ticket discounts are getting even better this winter with the introduction of a new cross-Canada $5 ticket and $5 popcorn promotion slated to start next week.

According to a press release, from January 14 through February 11, $5 Movie and Popcorn Tuesdays will let you stay warm this season as you get in on all the latest blockbuster action with a bucket of popcorn in hand — the way god intended.

Toppings for the small-size popcorn are not included in the $5 price; nor are the service fees patrons purchasing tickets online may incur, bringing the total cost of a ticket up to $6.50. Still a pretty sweet deal in this economy!

Programming and showtimes vary by city and theatre, but Nosferatu, A Complete Unknown, Wicked, Gladiator II, Sonic the Hedgehog: 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, Better Man, Heretic and more are among the new-release selections you can check out.