comedy news
Adam Sandler Has Reportedly Written a 'Happy Gilmore' Sequel Script
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
Adam Sandler proved he still had the swing down 25 years after shooting 'Happy Gilmore,' and it's now been revealed that a sequel to the...
Matt Johnson Teases 'Nirvanna the Band' Movie: "It's Not What People Think It's Going to Be"
PUBLISHED Mar 15, 2024
Nearly a year after it was reported that Matt Johnson's next film will be based on 'Nirvanna the Band the Show' — his web-turned-TV series...
Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival Gets Shane Gillis, Andrew Schulz for 2024 Edition
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2024
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to venues across Canada this summer, and organizers have revealed more of the lineup set to take...
Mary Lynn Rajskub, Tanya Tagaq Join Cast of Arctic Comedy 'North of North'
PUBLISHED Mar 14, 2024
Mary Lynn Rajskub and Tanya Tagaq have joined the cast of 'North of North,' a forthcoming comedy co-commissioned by CBC and Netflix in...
Just for Laughs Cancels 2024 Festival, Files for Creditor Protection
PUBLISHED Mar 5, 2024
The 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs comedy festival has been cancelled as its parent company aims to avoid insolvency. Multiple...
Richard Lewis, Comedian and 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star, Dies at 76
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2024
Richard Lewis — the American actor, writer, standup comedian and recurring star of HBO's 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' — has died...
Adam Sandler Bombed His Opening Set for Seinfeld While His Parents Watched
PUBLISHED Feb 28, 2024
These days, Adam Sandler's comedy is '100% Fresh' — but back in the day, he wasn't quite so consistent. The actor and comedian has...
Pete Davidson Brings His Prehab Tour to Niagara Falls
PUBLISHED Feb 27, 2024
Pete Davidson will move from the screen to the stage with a new standup comedy tour, which includes a lone stop in Canada. Beginning...