Canadian comedian and one-time talk show host Mike Bullard has died. He was 67.

Global News reports that he was found dead of what is believed to be a heart attack.

Born in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke, he began his performing career as a stand-up before pivoting to TV with the 1997 launch of the talk show Open Mike with Mike Bullard. Starting on CTV and the Comedy Network, the show moved to Global and eventually ended in 2004.

In the years since then, Bullard continued on as a stand-up, hosted a handful of radio shows and a podcast, and hosted the real estate series HouseCapades.

In 2016, Bullard was charged with criminal harassment of an ex-girlfriend, Cynthia Mulligan. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to one count of harassing communication, as well as two counts of breaching court orders to not contact Mulligan.

From late 2022 to early 2023, he visited Ukraine to volunteer with humanitarian organizations amidst the Russian invasion of the country.