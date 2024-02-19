comedy news
Jann Arden and Rick Mercer Will Be in Conversation Nationwide This Spring
PUBLISHED Feb 26, 2024
National treasures collide when singer-songwriter Jann Arden and comedian/TV personality Rick Mercer enter into conversation across Canada...
Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves to Perform on 'SNL' in March
PUBLISHED Feb 20, 2024
'Saturday Night Live' has announced the musical guest and celebrity host pairings for its first March episodes. The March 2 episode...
Marc Maron Is Trying to Move to Canada, Has Applied for Permanent Residency
PUBLISHED Feb 19, 2024
Is Marc Maron about to become a Canadian? According to the comedian and podcaster, he is in the process of applying for permanent residency...
Mark Ruffalo Explains Why He Turned Down Offer to Host 'SNL': "I'm Scared"
PUBLISHED Feb 19, 2024
Mark Ruffalo has been a famous actor for many years, but he's never hosted Saturday Night Live. Now, he has revealed why...
Conan O'Brien Says Larry David Is "Exactly Like He Is on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'"
PUBLISHED Feb 12, 2024
Sometimes, meeting a celebrity can be disappointing — but fans of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' don't need to worry about that when meeting...
City of Mississauga Presents 'Lewberger: Wizard of Friendship' Comedy Musical
PUBLISHED Feb 8, 2024
The City of Mississauga has announced that comedy band Lewberger will bring their show Lewberger: Wizard of Friendship to the Living Arts...
Toronto Comedian Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll Expertly Parodies Those Insulting Metrolinx Ads
PUBLISHED Feb 5, 2024
Greater Toronto transportation authority Metrolinx recently launched a bizarrely condescending, borderline hostile ad campaign mocking...
Larry David Attacks Elmo, Says He Would Do It Again
PUBLISHED Feb 2, 2024
Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm is finally in its final season (no, really), and it seems to really be having an effect on him. Or maybe...