If there's one thing men think, it's that they're funny. Pop star Charlie Puth is, ultimately, just a man, and so we get this — the Charlie Puth Show, a new comedy series that gets its first preview today with a little help from Will Ferrell.

It's not totally clear exactly what the Charlie Puth Show will be, but that's also kinda the whole gag of the teaser, which features Puth and Ferrell discussing Puth's move to TV while working out with a personal trainer. Guests on the show will reportedly include John Legend, Courteney Cox, Dorinda Medley and more.

Ferrell says that the first episode needs a mega-star, to which Puth replies, "I'm the — I feel weird calling myself 'the star,' but it's about me. I'm not as big as Harry Styles, but —" before Ferrell interrupts, saying, "I would say you're as big as Harry Styles. Well… maybe not."

Charlie Puth Show premieres October 10 on Roku.

Check out the preview below.