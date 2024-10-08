Shortly after performing at Caesar's Palace in Windsor, ON, Nikki Glaser has announced the expansion of her Alive and Unwell tour itinerary into more Canadian cities next year. Coincidence? Probably, but still!

The comedian has added eight new Canadian shows across five provinces in 2025 to her extensive touring plans, and has hinted at even more tour dates to come. The Canadian performances will kick off on February 28 in Victoria, with a Vancouver show at Queen Elizabeth Theatre to follow on March 1.

Weaving in and out of the US, Glaser returns two weeks later to bring the laughs to Hamilton on March 15. After another month stateside, she heads back to Canada's West Coast for a pair of Alberta sets in Edmonton (April 17) and Calgary (April 18), as well as a stop in Winnipeg (April 19).

Finally, there are a couple of May appearances in Quebec and Ontario, with scheduled spectacles at Montreal's L'Olympia on May 9 and Toronto's Meridian Hall on May 10. Glaser's commitments in the US continue on beyond mid-June.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale Friday (October 11), following presales that start tomorrow (October 9) at 10 a.m. local time with the code "UNWELL." Find Glaser's Canadian itinerary below.

Nikki Glaser 2025 Tour Dates:

02/28 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

03/01 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03/15 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Concert Hall

04/17 Edmonton, AB - Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/18 Calgary, AB - Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

04/19 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre

05/09 Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

05/10 Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall