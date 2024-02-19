comedy news
Seth Meyers Discusses How Will Ferrell "Negatively Influenced" a Generation of Comedians
PUBLISHED Apr 8, 2024
Yelling isn't funny — except when Will Ferrell does it. Ferrell's former 'Saturday Night Live' associate Seth Meyers has now opened up...
Danny McBride Wants to Save the Movies (by Getting Alcohol Out of Theatres)
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
After finding television success with 'Vice Principals' and 'The Righteous Gemstones,' Danny McBride is thinking about heading back to...
Tim Robinson Did "80-Something" Zip Line Runs for 'I Think You Should Leave,' Says It Was "So Fun"
PUBLISHED Apr 4, 2024
In one of the most memorable sketches from the third season of Netflix's 'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson,' the show's star and...
Tim Robinson's New Comedy Pilot 'The Chair Company' Greenlit at HBO
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
HBO has greenlit a new comedy pilot from Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin, co-creators of 'I Think You Should Leave' and 'Detroiters'...
John Mulaney Told People He Wanted to Be a Sex Therapist as a Kid
PUBLISHED Apr 2, 2024
I once referred to John Mulaney as a disgraced former wife guy and I think it made at least one person laugh, and I'm not the type who can...
Kristen Wiig Says She's Not Funny IRL
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2024
Kristen Wiig is one of the world's funniest comic actors, having spent years as a 'Saturday Night Live' cast member and starred in films...
Tom Segura Expands 2024 Tour
PUBLISHED Mar 25, 2024
Comedian Tom Segura will be spending much of 2024 on the road with his Come Together tour. Covering mostly North American territory, he has...
Jerry "Fancy Boy" Seinfeld Is Reportedly a Billionaire
PUBLISHED Mar 22, 2024
What's the deal with Jerry Seinfeld's net worth now seemingly topping $1 billion USD? 'Bloomberg' reports that the man best known for...