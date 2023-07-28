comedy features Archive

Phoebe Bridgers's 10 Best Songs Ranked
"Whatever she wants." That's the line from "Graceland Too'' that a group of young girls near me sing-songed in conversation as we left the
"I've never been to Canada, but it's produced some of my favourite people in comedy, including Norm Macdonald," John Higgins says during a
The Feminist Agenda Will Kill Us All, Adam Sandler's basketball, the New York Giants aren't that tall, get Mitch to a hospital, and much mo
Jigsaw's tricycle, Ghostface's mask the Chucky doll have become synonymous with their films and infamous in the annals of horror. More than
On Canada's eastern shores, waves crash and cradle the shattered remains of shells; feathers sweep against fir; rains draw ancient scents f
Sarah Gadon got her start in shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? and La Femme Nikita — but her career took a left turn when she was welc
Joni Mitchell may have the most near-flawless discography of any artist largely (and erroneously) known for just one classic LP. What makes
Summer continues to fly by at a nearly unfathomable speed, but this month's crew of New Faves are here to help slow you down and smell the
In the early '80s, when the Canadian metal scene was still nascent, four teenagers from Quebec dreamed of playing heavy metal on stage like
Huge weekend for her, former mid-level drug dealer, Barbie vs. Oppenheimer, someone's neighbour is a serial killer, and much more from this
When Warner Bros. Pictures announced the release date for Barbie at CinemaCon in April 2022, eagle-eyed film fans were quick to note that O
The present moment is fleeting, and Damon Albarn welcomes it. As he returns his attention to his most longstanding project, the goal isn't
Sigur Rós could make shopping for groceries sound like a cinematic experience. With their music on the stereo, wiping the kitchen counter b
Crank up the air conditioning and pour out an ice-cold bevvy — July's humidity calls for temperature-controlled marathon viewings. The Aft
Hi! I'd like a wake up call, food truck festival, Calgary's in Mission: Impossible, my marriage's in trouble, and much more from this week
Look at this photograph: it's Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger with his lawyer, Jonathan Simkin. And while that shot was snapped many years
As the IMF's most reckless and valuable agent, Ethan Hunt, Tom Cruise has torn through the streets of Marrakesh, held his breath underwater
For the last few years, it has felt like barely a month goes by without Haviah Mighty spitting fire. She's been on an irrepressible streak
"David Bowie doing a somersault." In the time it took to type the prompt, an image of "Heroes"-era Bowie loads on the mounted TV, his legs
Ah, the mystery of the penis slide. The case of the phallic playground apparatus, which was mysteriously erected in the Vancouver area in 2
"I'm a dad now, so clearly there's a lot going on that has nothing to do with my career," comedian Hari Kondabolu says, speaking from his f
Summer is here, and the Exclaim! comics page has a lot to say about it! The latest instalment of Cheezies reflects on the gorgeous weather
In the early 2010s, it suddenly became possible for guitar bands to earn a ton of hype with a non-existent studio budget, as acts like Best
Turns out you can go home again. On Rat Saw God, Wednesday's fifth album, the North Carolina quintet mine the collective pitfalls and bless
Choosing the song of the summer is no laughing matter — how do we want to define the coming months? What tone do we set on this, the day of
What Bartees Strange wants most is long-term sustainability. "If I could figure out a way to make a living doing this thing I really, real
When East Coast singer-songwriter Jenn Grant was forced off the road and into isolation at the beginning of the pandemic, she decided to ma
This summer, Canadian music fans are spoiled for choice: wherever you look on the map, there are amazing music festivals taking place, from
This month's gaggle of New Faves are thrashers, crooners, party starters and quiet observers — they do it all, and they do it well. With a
Listening to King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard's 23-album, 231-song discography takes 16 hours and 21 minutes — that is, if you exclude a co
With summer blockbuster season officially underway, the Toretto family, Ariel and robots in disguise are dominating our cinemas, but at hom
Abel "the Weeknd" Tesfaye is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet, but his first foray into TV isn't going well. After a shallow fir
While some rappers live in duality where their hip-hop personas and real selves never cross, Michael Render will tell you he and Killer Mik
If Canadian artists aren't performing on stages around the country (and beyond) this summer, chances are they'll be among the crowd, catchi
Now that June is here, Canadian artists are hitting the road. But before they can walk out on stage, musicians need to make sure that one p
It took years of learning and experimentation to produce the eight songs on Pantayo's debut album. While it was in many ways the culminatio
Jayda G is ready to release one of the most personal works of her life. A collection of entwined stories, eras and emotions, Jayda's new LP
Jenny Lewis has a new album on the way, along with a hefty heaping of tour dates – but she's focused on the little things. "The joy is in
Allison Russell pinches herself to make sure that she's not dreaming. After two decades of playing in folk bands and subsistence touring, h
Movies and toys have always been a match made in heaven, regardless of which came first. Creating and selling toys based on a movie isn't n
For the second year in a row in downtown Kingston, Spring Reverb brought a whirlwind of kinetic energy from June 1 to 4, ringing in the new
The ingénue, the prodigy, the blinding comet of talent that comes crashing to earth from seemingly out of nowhere — there are few character
A week before filming began on Bones of Crows in 2021, the Tkʼemlúps te Secwépemc First Nation reported that the remains of 215 children we
In a pop music climate that has become less and less accommodating to straight-up rock bands, Foo Fighters have stood tall through all of i