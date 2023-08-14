Exclaim! Comics: P!NK Is Upside Down, Keep on Dreading, Inner Critic

Illustration: Fiona Smyth

BY Exclaim! StaffPublished Aug 14, 2023

Have you ever seen P!NK live? She simply won't get down from those wires! If this whole music thing doesn't work out for her, she's definitely got a bright future in Cirque du Soleil.

Beyond P!NK's acrobatics, the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page features a dance-off against self-doubt, some climate-related dread, and a glimpse into the life of an illustrator. See the comics below, or in print in our September 2023 issue.

P!NK by Joseph Starkey

Cheezies by Fiona Smyth

The Life of an Illustrator by Mia Carnevale

Inner Critic by Maia Matches
