Exclaim! Comics: P!NK Is Upside Down, Keep on Dreading, Inner Critic

Have you ever seen P!NK live? She simply won't get down from those wires! If this whole music thing doesn't work out for her, she's definitely got a bright future in Cirque du Soleil.
Beyond P!NK's acrobatics, the latest edition of the Exclaim! comics page features a dance-off against self-doubt, some climate-related dread, and a glimpse into the life of an illustrator. See the comics below, or in print in our September 2023 issue.
P!NK by Joseph Starkey
Cheezies by Fiona Smyth
The Life of an Illustrator by Mia Carnevale
Inner Critic by Maia Matches
