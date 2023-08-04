This Funny Week in Funny Tweets: August 4, 2023

BY Vish KhannaPublished Aug 4, 2023

Government, the slide incident, nobody knows where she went, another Trump arraignment, and much more from this week in funny tweets.

July 28
 
  

July 31
 
  

August 1
  

August 2
 

August 3
 
  
  
  
