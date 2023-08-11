Sacha Baron Cohen to Resurrect Ali G Character for Standup Tour

We haven't heard from Sacha Baron Cohen in a significant way since he brought Borat back for his Subsequent Moviefilm in 2020, but now, the comedian is due to revive another favourite character in his '90s persona, Ali G, for a standup tour, Variety reports.
Ali G — celebrating 25 years of life in 2023 — last made a live appearance back in 2021, when Cohen unleashed the character on the Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia. "I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd," he said at the time. "It was really good fun."
With that practice in the books, sources now tell Variety that Ali G is due to make further appearances on the road. The publication notes that the source "strenuously denied a new movie was in development, however, noting that the writer and actor is strictly abiding by strike rules" as WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue to fight for fair compensation.
It remains unclear if Cohen's breakout character will be the main focus or just a part of the forthcoming routine.
Ali G — celebrating 25 years of life in 2023 — last made a live appearance back in 2021, when Cohen unleashed the character on the Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia. "I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd," he said at the time. "It was really good fun."
With that practice in the books, sources now tell Variety that Ali G is due to make further appearances on the road. The publication notes that the source "strenuously denied a new movie was in development, however, noting that the writer and actor is strictly abiding by strike rules" as WGA and SAG-AFTRA continue to fight for fair compensation.
It remains unclear if Cohen's breakout character will be the main focus or just a part of the forthcoming routine.