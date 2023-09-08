'Letterkenny' Plots North American Comedy Tour

After the main Letterkenny cast members embarked on a live sketch tour early last year, the hit Canadian comedy has announced that two of its writers will join supporting actors on a new stretch of live shows this fall.
Jeff McEnery (Alexander) and writers Olivia Stadler and Allie Pearse will support headliner Mark Forward (Coach) on the eight-stop trek, which kicks off in Boston on November 16.
Although only Forward took part in the previous cast tour, all four have standup experience as Just for Laughs alums.
The four Canadian stops all land in Ontario (where the show is filmed), with shows in Ottawa (November 18), Burlington (November 23), London (December 1) and the tour's finale in Kingston (December 3) on the docket. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on artist presale on September 12 and venue presale on September 14 ahead of the general on-sale taking place September 15 at the Letterkenny official website, all at 10 a.m. local time.
Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand-Up 2023 Tour Dates:
11/16 Boston, MA - Royale
11/18 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
11/23 Burlington, ON - Burlington Performing Arts Centre
11/24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/30 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
12/01 London, ON - London Music Hall
12/03 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
Get a taste of Letterkenny's flagrantly Canadian comedy with the trailer for their most recent season below.
Jeff McEnery (Alexander) and writers Olivia Stadler and Allie Pearse will support headliner Mark Forward (Coach) on the eight-stop trek, which kicks off in Boston on November 16.
Although only Forward took part in the previous cast tour, all four have standup experience as Just for Laughs alums.
The four Canadian stops all land in Ontario (where the show is filmed), with shows in Ottawa (November 18), Burlington (November 23), London (December 1) and the tour's finale in Kingston (December 3) on the docket. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on artist presale on September 12 and venue presale on September 14 ahead of the general on-sale taking place September 15 at the Letterkenny official website, all at 10 a.m. local time.
Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand-Up 2023 Tour Dates:
11/16 Boston, MA - Royale
11/18 Ottawa, ON - Algonquin Commons Theatre
11/23 Burlington, ON - Burlington Performing Arts Centre
11/24 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
11/25 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
11/30 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
12/01 London, ON - London Music Hall
12/03 Kingston, ON - Grand Theatre
Get a taste of Letterkenny's flagrantly Canadian comedy with the trailer for their most recent season below.