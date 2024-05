'Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Standup' North American Tour Extended into 2024

The cast of Letterkenny just wrapped a North American comedy tour , but because it's one of the few things better than kids falling off bikes, they've extended the run into next year. Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand-Up will pitter patter across seven provinces and 16 Canadian cities in 2024. Mark Forward , Jeff McEnery and Allie Pearse will hit the road — with occasional appearances from Olivia Stadler — starting February 8 in Halifax. After a performance at Moncton's Casino New Brunswick (February 9), they'll rip through four Ontario gigs: Guelph (February 12), Chatham (February 13), Sudbury (February 15) and Pickering (February 16).The tour then heads south of the border, returning to Canada to wrap up the month of March with shows in British Columbia (Coquitlam, Victoria and Kelowna) and Alberta (Edmonton, Red Deer, Grande Prairie and Calgary). April begins with Saskatchewan stops in Saskatoon (April 1) and Regina (April 2), as well as Winnipeg (April 4), before the whole thing comes to a close on April 17 in Nashville, TN. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (December 15), following various presales starting Monday (December 11) with the code "PUPPERS2024." Find the full itinerary below.Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand-Up 2024 Tour Dates:02/08 Halifax, NS - Casino Nova Scotia02/09 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick02/12 Guelph, ON - River Run Centre *02/13 Chatham, ON - Capitol Theatre *02/15 Sudbury, ON - Fraser Auditorium *02/16 Pickering, ON - Pickering Casino Resort *02/17 Buffalo, NY - Buffalo State PAC *02/18 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer02/20 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom02/21 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre02/23 St. Paul, MN - The Fitzgerald Theater02/24 Iowa City, IA - Englert Civic Theatre02/25 Indianapolis, IN - Schrott Center for the Arts02/27 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre02/28 Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre03/01 Albany, NY - The Egg03/02 Washington, D.C. - Capital Turnaround03/03 Richmond, VA - The National03/05 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live03/06 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Amaturo Theater03/07 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse03/10 Dallas, TX - The Studio at The Factory03/11 Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre03/12 Kansas City, MO - Folly Theater03/13 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater03/15 Mesa, AZ - Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center03/16 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom03/17 Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre03/19 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo03/20 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre03/21 Portland, OR - Alberta Rose Theatre03/22 Coquitlam, BC - The Show Theatre at The Hard Rock03/23 Victoria, BC - Farquhar Auditorium03/26 Kelowna, BC - Kelowna Community Theatre03/27 Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre *03/28 Red Deer, AB - Red Deer Memorial Centre *03/29 Grande Prairie, AB - Douglas J. Cardinal Theatre, NWP *03/30 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall *04/01 Saskatoon, SK - Broadway Theatre *04/03 Regina, SK - Casino Regina *04/04 Winnipeg, MB - Club Regent Event Centre *04/17 Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater ** with Olivia Stadler