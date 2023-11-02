'Letterkenny' Announces Final Season

Letterkenny is, after seven years on air, coming to an end. Its 12th season will air this Christmas Day in Canada on Crave, and its teaser has been released today.
"In Season 12, the small town contends with a comedy night at Modean's, a country music hit, the Degens' bad influence, a new nightclub, and an encore at the Ag Hall. And that's just for starters," reads an official description.
Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward and Tiio Horn will presumably return for their curtain call.
Spinoff series Shoresy just aired its second season. The latest batch of episodes included a transphobic skit in Episode 6, which also featured Kids in the Hall's Scott Thompson. No word yet on whether Shoresy will also come to an end following its Season 3 renewal last month.
See the Letterkenny announcement below.
