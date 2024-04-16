Kevin Hart Joins Edmonton's Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has made another major addition to its Edmonton lineup, announcing that Kevin Hart will join in its weekend of laughs in the city.

As part of his Acting My Age standup tour, Hart will deliver a set at Edmonton's Kinsmen Park on July 13. He joins a weekend lineup of comics that already includes Shane Gillis and Andrew Schulz, Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings and Steph Tolev.

Hart's headlining performance in Edmonton comes after the comedian and the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival were inundated with complaints from Vancouver attendees, who felt that his headlining set ran a little shorter than expected at that city's Stanley Park last September.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will also make its return to Calgary, Halifax and Vancouver this summer, while new events have been added for 2024 in Winnipeg, London, Ottawa, and Spokane, WA.