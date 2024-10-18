streams
Danny Brown Shares Two New Songs with 'Quaranta' Deluxe Edition
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Nearly a year to the day of its release, Danny Brown has delivered a deluxe edition of his sixth studio album 'Quaranta.' The Exclaim! cover...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Japandroids, WHIPPED CREAM, Majid Jordan, Jayli Wolf
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
Another week has come and gone; some would say more quickly than usual, given the Thanksgiving Monday statutory holiday here in Canada...
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 'Long After Dark' Treated to Deluxe Reissue: Stream
PUBLISHED Oct 18, 2024
The expanded, deluxe edition of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1982 album 'Long After Dark' has arrived. Out today via Geffen / UMe, you...
Fionn Seal It with a Hiss on "Snake Behavior"
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
Ahead of supporting the Canadian dates of JJ Wilde's North American tour set to begin later this month, Vancouver sister act Fionn have...
Tariq Introduces New Band with "The Ballad of You and Me"
PUBLISHED Oct 17, 2024
A veteran songwriter noted for his '90s CanCon hit "Chevrolet Way" and a member of the Vancouver jazz rock ensemble Brasstronaut, Tariq has...
Watch Fred again.. Gift Nardwuar a Canadian Punk Rock Grail
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Nardwuar has long been the gift-giver when it comes to his unparalleled, illuminating interviews, but English producer Fred again.. has...
Brasstronaut/Zolas Side-Project Unalaska Release Long-Lost Debut Album
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
A decade since their emergence, Brasstronaut/Zolas spinoff Unalaska have finally released their debut album, with '001' available now...
Dorothea Paas Wishes She Were a "Diver" on New Single
PUBLISHED Oct 16, 2024
Dorothea Paas announced her upcoming record 'Think of Mist' last month and shared lead single "Autumn Roses," and now she's shared...