In conjunction with today's release of Danger to Dream, Kandle has shared a Star Trek-inspired music video for "Little Bit Longer."

The light-hearted video shows the Montreal songwriter as a blue-skinned alien who beams onto a mystic planet and enchants an astronaut with her siren companions.

"We knew we didn't want to make a dark, sorrowful video for 'Little Bit Longer;' it would be an easy, derivative exercise to simply and literally manifest the imagery from the lyrics. Instead, we wanted to chase our nostalgic through-line (like for the 'Live a Lie' X-Files video)," Kandle said in a press release. "The track ends in a beautiful psychedelic outro that provides a beacon of light amidst the deep dark of space."

Danger to Dream is the follow-up to 2021's Set the Fire. Watch the video for "Little Bit Longer" below.