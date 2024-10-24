streams
Devours Ushers in Next Era with New Single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's Fortress)"
PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2024
Vancouver-based synthpop mastermind Devours has launched us into his next era with the release of new single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's...
Romy and Sampha Share New Single "I'm on Your Team"
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
Romy and Sampha have shared a new collaborative single. The friends and Young labelmates come together on "I'm on Your Team," which you...
'Severance' Season 2 Returns to Office in New Trailer: Watch
PUBLISHED Oct 23, 2024
The highly anticipated second season of 'Severance' arrives in January, and we now have a new teaser for the new batch of...
LCD Soundsystem Premiere New Single "x-ray eyes"
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2024
LCD Soundsystem have shared a new song called "x-ray eyes."The song premiered on London, UK's NTS Radio, and it was uploaded to the band's...
Toronto's Majestic Park Share Debut EP 'Love songs'
PUBLISHED Oct 22, 2024
Majestic Park — the project comprised of Vincent Crawford and Turtle Johnny's Chris Shackleton — have announced their emergence with an EP...
Joni Mitchell Covers Elton John, Says "Fuck Donald Trump" at Hollywood Bowl Performance: Watch
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Over the weekend, Joni Mitchell played her first Los Angeles show in 28 years at the Hollywood Bowl, during which she dusted off deeper cut...
Watch the Teaser for Flying Lotus's New Sci-Fi Movie 'Ash,' Starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Flying Lotus recently returned to music with the new songs "Garmonbozia" and "Ingo Swann," but it seems his main focus at the moment...
Chris-a-riffic Celebrated with Covers Comp Featuring Devours, Kellarissa, Members of Apollo Ghosts
PUBLISHED Oct 21, 2024
Piano punk songwriter and college radio broadcaster Chris-a-riffic is a Vancouver hero, which is why some local bands teamed up to celebrate...