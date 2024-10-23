Romy and Sampha have shared a new collaborative single. The friends and Young labelmates come together on "I'm on Your Team," which you can hear below alongside a video.

The accompanying visual finds the two performing the song from London-based artist workers' cooperative not/nowhere.

You may have heard "I'm on Your Team" soundtracking the credits of the John Crowley-directed We Live in Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield.

"It's a love song but lyrically, it's honest and truthful," Romy offers of the track. "Like, 'We've had the magic and dreaminess but now we've been through things together, so here we are and I'm putting in the work.'"

Sampha adds, "I love the idea of being part of a team, that you have to show up for each other, and from there you can create an even deeper connection."

Romy made her solo debut last year with Mid Air, and earlier this year, teased a new album from the xx.

Sampha also delivered a new full-length last year in Lahai.