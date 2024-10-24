Vancouver-based synthpop mastermind Devours has launched us into his next era with the release of new single "Swordswallower (Zendaya's Fortress)."

Out today via surviving the game, the track marks the first new music from this Jeff Cancade project (he also releases ambient-leaning music under his the Golden Age of Wrestling moniker) since 2023's Homecoming Queen — a great Canadian album you might have missed last year.

Cancade hinted in an Instagram post last month that the Homecoming Queen album cycle was officially coming to an end. "It was me at my most polished and pristine, covering up my dark side with colourful synths, contorting myself into a commercial, something-for-everyone public figure in the final hurrah of my late 30s," the musician explained. "But the impossible amount of pressure that I feel, and that I put on myself, has pushed me to my breaking point. The veneer has started to crack."

"A storm is brewing, and a dramatic new battle is about to begin. Which version of myself will be there to fight it?" he wrote, adding #LP5.

"Swordswallower (Zendaya's Fortress)" is presumably our first taste of this next chapter for Devours, which also seems to be accompanied by a papier-mâché head? The single is a thrumming, seven-minute epic, and you can check it out below.