streams
Patrick Watson Shares New Single After Losing His Voice for Three Months
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2024
Patrick Watson has returned with a new single, "Silencio," inspired by losing his voice completely for three months. It's the first release...
Bon Enfant Follow the Groove on 'Demande spéciale'
PUBLISHED Oct 15, 2024
There's no need to issue a special request: Montreal art rockers Bon Enfant have unleashed their new album 'Démande speciale' today via...
Charli XCX Gets Kesha for "Spring breakers" Remix
PUBLISHED Oct 14, 2024
Charli XCX took the weekend off after releasing her 'BRAT' remix album 'Brat and it's completely different but also still brat,' but now...
Hear the Week's Best New Canadian Music: Céline Dion, Zach Zoya, Aqyila, Klô Pelgag
PUBLISHED Oct 11, 2024
Thanksgiving weekend has once again snuck up on us. It's a tricky holiday, between all the colonialism and the family politics — but a...
Frankie and the Witch Fingers’ New Single “i-Candy” Is an “Objectified Robot’s Vengeance”
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Following their 2023 record 'Data Doom,' Frankie and the Witch Fingers have shared their new single "i-Candy" via Greenway Records...
Skiifall Enlists Kenny Beats for New Single "Problems"
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Montreal-based rapper Skiifall returns with his new single "Problems," a lovers rock anthem produced by Kenny Beats. "Problems" offers the...
Toronto's Alyson McNamara Returns with Two New Singles
PUBLISHED Oct 9, 2024
Toronto pop rock songwriter Alyson McNamara has returned with her first new material since 2021's 'Let Me Sleep.' The double single...
Mustafa's "Leaving Toronto" Video Is a Tribute to His Home City
PUBLISHED Oct 8, 2024
Mustafa has shared a new video for "Leaving Toronto," taken from his recently released debut album 'Dunya.' In the visual, the Exclaim!...