Following SILLY's recent debut album, 0 Views, Montreal-based pop-punk experimenter Josiah Hughes is already back with another hour of music in the form of a mixtape for the Instagram account Crisis Acting.

Titled Some Views, the Crisis Radio x SILLY session is a fever dream that continues the exercise in extreme contrasts heard on 0 Views. The opening minute combines SILLY's signature rat-a-tat drums with an ambient track from Fennesz — and the rest of the mix follows in kind, combining double-time oom-pah beats with a hazy collage of songs and styles.

SILLY also contributes some demos and remixes, plus covers of Built to Spill's "The Plan" and the Smashing Pumpkins' "Mayonnaise." According to Crisis Acting's post, the mix is "fast, slow, serious, stupid, and the same thing over and over again."

Hear it below.