music
Five Must-See Acts at Ontario's Springtide Music Festival 2024
PUBLISHED May 24, 2024
Since launching in 2018, Springtide Music Festival has brought a cavalcade of artists to Uxbridge, ON, ushering in the summer with sounds f...
Aysanabee, Jackie, Nefe Join Dead Dog Records' Alteredfest Lineup
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Altered by Mom have announced a one-day festival in partnership with Toronto's Dead Dog Records, taking place on June 8, running noon till...
Amy Poehler Was Covered in Spaghetti on the Cover of a Yo La Tengo CD Single
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Nobody's asking what my favourite Yo La Tengo album is; but if you were, I'd probably say 'And Then Nothing Turned Itself Inside-Out.' The ...
Wyatt C. Louis Finds Growth and Grace on 'Chandler'
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Wyatt C. Louis fills their lungs with Chinook winds and breathes new life into the hulking behemoth that is modern indie folk with their de...
Drain Brought Fun, Fury and a Couple Friends to Toronto
Danforth Music Hall, May 22
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
Drain are the epitome of what Exodus were talking about in "Bonded by Blood." Not, like, actually, or whatever, but they are the essence of...
Oasis Detail 'Definitely Maybe' 30th Anniversary Reissue
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
As Liam Gallagher readies his 30th anniversary tour of 'Definitely Maybe' sans his brother, Oasis have decided a reissue is good enough if...
Cassie Responds to Diddy Assault Video Leak: "Open Your Heart to Believing Victims the First Time"
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
R&B singer Cassie filed a lawsuit against her ex, music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, in November, accusing him of rape, sex trafficking and...
Hank Azaria Forms Bruce Springsteen Cover Band
PUBLISHED May 23, 2024
After getting a taste for the music industry in his role on 'The Idol,' Hank Azaria has announced that he'll do the same in real life with...